Controversy Surrounds Arrest of Congress Leaders in Gujarat MGNREGA Scam Probe

In a new development in Gujarat, Congress leader Rashid Alvi has expressed suspicion over the recent arrest of party figures Hira Jotva and his son Digvijay Jotva. This comes amidst allegations of their involvement in an MGNREGA scam.

Alvi voiced his concerns on Saturday, highlighting the potential coercion from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a possible motive behind the arrest. He stressed the need for proper legal proceedings to determine the truth, expressing distrust towards the state and central governments.

The Gujarat police detained the duo following an investigation by the Bharuch District Development Officer (DDO), which unveiled irregularities in 11 villages concerning financial misconduct and falsified documents. Superintendent of Police Mayur Chawda announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve deeper into the conspiracy allegedly involving numerous stakeholders, with discrepancies in the prescribed 60:40 material usage ratio further complicating the case.