Desperate Struggle: Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis Amid Israeli Strikes

At least 49 people were killed in Gaza amid Israeli strikes as Palestinians face a growing humanitarian crisis. More than 56,000 Palestinians have died during the ongoing conflict with Israel. Ceasefire talks continue, with US President Donald Trump seeking to broker peace amid worsening conditions in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 28-06-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 16:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic escalation, at least 49 people have died in Gaza as a result of a series of Israeli strikes, according to health officials. The strikes have intensified a dire humanitarian crisis, affecting thousands of innocent civilians.

The violence reached its peak near Gaza City's Palestine Stadium, where 12 people, including displaced individuals seeking refuge, were killed. An additional eight victims perished while in their apartments. Hospitals in the region have been overwhelmed, with Shifa Hospital alone receiving bodies continuously.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, US President Donald Trump has suggested a potential ceasefire agreement might be feasible within the coming week. Trump's involvement has raised hopes among hostage families and could apply additional pressure on involved parties to reach a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

