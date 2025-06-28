Left Menu

Karnataka CM Rejects RSS Call to Amend Indian Constitution

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's proposal to amend the Constitution's Preamble by removing 'socialist' and 'secular', asserting that the RSS disrespects India's democratic values. Hosabale contends these terms distort the original spirit, which he wishes to restore.

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strongly opposed calls from RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale to revisit and potentially amend the Preamble of the Indian Constitution by removing the terms 'socialist' and 'secular'.

Siddaramaiah accused the RSS of lacking respect for the Indian Constitution, saying their beliefs lie with the Manusmriti and not democratic values. He upheld the inclusion of these words, which were debated and added post-Parliamentary consensus.

In contrast, Hosabale argued during a New Delhi event that the terms were Emergency-era additions not present in Ambedkar's original Constitution, suggesting the need to restore the document to its intended state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

