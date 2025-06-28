Left Menu

BJP Rally Stifled Amid Controversy Over Kolkata Gang Rape

Police detained BJP leaders, including West Bengal unit chief Sukanta Majumdar, as they attempted to march in protest over an alleged gang rape of a law student in Kolkata. The BJP accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of failing to ensure women's safety and called for her resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:17 IST
On Saturday, under mounting political tension, police halted a protest rally led by BJP's West Bengal unit chief, Sukanta Majumdar. The rally aimed to denounce the alleged gang rape of a law student, but was stopped before reaching its intended destination, South Calcutta Law College.

Majumdar, along with several BJP leaders, was detained at the Gariahat crossing in south Kolkata, subsequently taken to the Kolkata Police headquarters. This police action has sparked political outrage, with the BJP accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of ties to the accused and demanding accountability from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Amidst the controversy, BJP Leader of Opposition Suvendhu Adhikari criticized governmental failings in educational appointments, while BJP President J P Nadda commissioned a committee to investigate. The incident has intensified the political debate over law and order in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

