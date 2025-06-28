BJP Rally Stifled Amid Controversy Over Kolkata Gang Rape

On Saturday, under mounting political tension, police halted a protest rally led by BJP's West Bengal unit chief, Sukanta Majumdar. The rally aimed to denounce the alleged gang rape of a law student, but was stopped before reaching its intended destination, South Calcutta Law College.

Majumdar, along with several BJP leaders, was detained at the Gariahat crossing in south Kolkata, subsequently taken to the Kolkata Police headquarters. This police action has sparked political outrage, with the BJP accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of ties to the accused and demanding accountability from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Amidst the controversy, BJP Leader of Opposition Suvendhu Adhikari criticized governmental failings in educational appointments, while BJP President J P Nadda commissioned a committee to investigate. The incident has intensified the political debate over law and order in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)