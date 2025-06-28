Senate GOP Pushes Trump's $4 Trillion Tax and Spending Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Republicans are poised to vote on President Donald Trump's significant tax-cut and spending legislation this Saturday, after making essential amendments to address funding concerns for rural hospitals and state tax deductions. Several GOP senators, who previously hesitated, have declared their readiness to push the bill through the Senate.

This 940-page bill not only extends the 2017 tax cuts but also cuts alternative taxes and boosts spending on defense and border security. Nonpartisan organizations, such as the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, estimate that this bill could add $4 trillion to the national debt over the next decade, sparking criticism from Democratic opponents who argue it prioritizes the wealthy at the expense of crucial social programs.

Republicans are leveraging their slight majorities and legislative strategies to bypass the Senate's usual 60-vote threshold, aiming to pass the bill despite Democratic resistance. Should the Senate pass it on schedule, the House is ready to quickly finalize it, sending the legislation to President Trump for his signature.