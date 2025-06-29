Trump's Bold Defense of Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial
Donald Trump criticized Israeli prosecutors over the corruption trial against Prime Minister Netanyahu, arguing it interferes with diplomatic talks. Trump implied that U.S. military aid to Israel gives Washington leverage, suggesting the trial may be unacceptable. He voiced these opinions on the Truth Social platform.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has voiced criticism against Israeli prosecutors regarding the ongoing corruption trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump claims the trial impedes Netanyahu's ability to engage effectively in sensitive negotiations with both Hamas and Iran.
Through a post on Truth Social, a platform favored by Trump for sharing his unfiltered thoughts, he expressed dissatisfaction with the legal proceedings. He argued that the United States, given its substantial military aid contributions to Israel, possesses a stake in the matter and may not tolerate such judicial actions.
Trump stressed the implications of the trial on U.S.-Israel relations, hinting at the broader geopolitical ramifications and urging reconsideration of the approach taken by Israeli authorities.
ALSO READ
Indian Students in Iran Plead for Evacuation Amid Rising Israeli Strikes
Trump Rejects Israeli Plan to Assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader
Stranded Scholars: Indian Students in Iran Plead for Evacuation Amid Escalating Tensions
Third Espionage Execution: Iran Executes Alleged Mossad Spy
Missiles Over Tel Aviv: A New Phase in Iran-Israel Conflict