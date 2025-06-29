Trump's Bold Defense of Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has voiced criticism against Israeli prosecutors regarding the ongoing corruption trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump claims the trial impedes Netanyahu's ability to engage effectively in sensitive negotiations with both Hamas and Iran.

Through a post on Truth Social, a platform favored by Trump for sharing his unfiltered thoughts, he expressed dissatisfaction with the legal proceedings. He argued that the United States, given its substantial military aid contributions to Israel, possesses a stake in the matter and may not tolerate such judicial actions.

Trump stressed the implications of the trial on U.S.-Israel relations, hinting at the broader geopolitical ramifications and urging reconsideration of the approach taken by Israeli authorities.