US Domestic News Recap: Regulatory Shifts, Trade Tensions, and Court Rulings

The California Energy Commission urged the state to increase fuel imports and pause refiner profit limits in a bid to curb soaring gasoline prices following the planned closure of key refineries. The recommendations followed Governor Gavin Newsom's letter seeking energy transition guidance.

The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a mixed verdict for Trump, limiting judges' national injunction powers which blocked his policies, including a controversial executive order to alter birthright citizenship, a decision that remains legally untested.

Trade talks between the U.S. and Canada have been derailed due to disagreements over Canadian taxation on American tech firms, with President Trump announcing plans to impose new tariffs. Additionally, U.S. lawmakers are pressing for inquiries into Chinese tech company OnePlus over potential security concerns.