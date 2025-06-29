Left Menu

Rising Tensions: BJP Protest Highlights Crime Wave Against Women in West Bengal

Union minister Sukanta Majumdar was detained by Kolkata Police during a BJP protest against the gang rape of a law student. Majumdar refused bail on personal bond and criticized the state government for rising crimes against women, calling for a persistent 'bail refusal' movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-06-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 12:36 IST
Rising Tensions: BJP Protest Highlights Crime Wave Against Women in West Bengal
Majumdar
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Sukanta Majumdar exited Kolkata Police headquarters on Sunday after spending a night in detention. He and fellow BJP leaders were held following a protest against the alleged gang rape of a law student at a local college.

Majumdar, who also heads the BJP's state unit, refused bail on personal bond, a move he described as part of a 'bail refusal' movement. He criticized the state government's handling of women's safety, highlighting that two rapes have occurred within educational institutions in eight months.

Despite West Bengal's woman chief minister, Majumdar accused the administration of failing to protect women. Majumdar was arrested four times in a month for protests and has called on BJP supporters to continue pressing for justice and government accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025