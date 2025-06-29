Rising Tensions: BJP Protest Highlights Crime Wave Against Women in West Bengal

Union minister Sukanta Majumdar exited Kolkata Police headquarters on Sunday after spending a night in detention. He and fellow BJP leaders were held following a protest against the alleged gang rape of a law student at a local college.

Majumdar, who also heads the BJP's state unit, refused bail on personal bond, a move he described as part of a 'bail refusal' movement. He criticized the state government's handling of women's safety, highlighting that two rapes have occurred within educational institutions in eight months.

Despite West Bengal's woman chief minister, Majumdar accused the administration of failing to protect women. Majumdar was arrested four times in a month for protests and has called on BJP supporters to continue pressing for justice and government accountability.

