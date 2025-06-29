Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP Government Over 'Fake' Fertilizer Scandal
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over what he claims is the sale of 'fake' fertilizers.
Yadav's criticism comes after he shared a video highlighting the alleged distribution of counterfeit fertilizers in sacks adorned with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The opposition leader drew parallels between the state of these fertilizers and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) itself.
The BJP spokesperson, Harischandra Srivastava, rebuffed Yadav's allegations, attributing his discontent to the government's ongoing campaign against corruption and crime. He underscored recent probes into fertilizer distribution, initiated by Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, that have led to several suspensions and punitive measures against offenders.
