Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP Government Over 'Fake' Fertilizer Scandal

Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the Uttar Pradesh government alleging sale of fake fertilizers, equating the situation to the BJP's state. BJP's spokesperson defends the government, citing anti-corruption initiatives under Yogi Adityanath's leadership, including ongoing investigations and actions against sellers involved in the scandal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-06-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 13:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over what he claims is the sale of 'fake' fertilizers.

Yadav's criticism comes after he shared a video highlighting the alleged distribution of counterfeit fertilizers in sacks adorned with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The opposition leader drew parallels between the state of these fertilizers and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) itself.

The BJP spokesperson, Harischandra Srivastava, rebuffed Yadav's allegations, attributing his discontent to the government's ongoing campaign against corruption and crime. He underscored recent probes into fertilizer distribution, initiated by Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, that have led to several suspensions and punitive measures against offenders.

