Uttarakhand Panchayat Elections Rescheduled After High Court Intervention

The much-anticipated panchayat elections in Uttarakhand have been rescheduled for July 24 and 28 following a crucial decision by the Uttarakhand High Court. The court vacated its previous stay, prompted by concerns over reservation irregularities, allowing the elections to proceed as planned.

The State Election Commission announced the new dates on Saturday, with nominations set to begin on July 2 and last until July 5. These elections will unfold in two phases, marking a significant event in the state's political calendar. The counting of votes is scheduled for July 31, concluding this pivotal electoral process.

Initially slated for July 10 and 15, the elections had faced a legal hiccup when the high court intervened on June 23. The court's decision to lift the stay came after the state government's comprehensive presentation on the reservation rosters, reinstating the democratic process across 12 districts.