Uttarakhand Panchayat Elections Rescheduled After High Court Intervention

The Uttarakhand High Court has lifted its stay on the state's panchayat elections, which are now set for July 24 and 28. Originally postponed due to reservations' irregularities, the elections will proceed in two phases, with nominations starting July 2 and vote counting on July 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 29-06-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 14:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated panchayat elections in Uttarakhand have been rescheduled for July 24 and 28 following a crucial decision by the Uttarakhand High Court. The court vacated its previous stay, prompted by concerns over reservation irregularities, allowing the elections to proceed as planned.

The State Election Commission announced the new dates on Saturday, with nominations set to begin on July 2 and last until July 5. These elections will unfold in two phases, marking a significant event in the state's political calendar. The counting of votes is scheduled for July 31, concluding this pivotal electoral process.

Initially slated for July 10 and 15, the elections had faced a legal hiccup when the high court intervened on June 23. The court's decision to lift the stay came after the state government's comprehensive presentation on the reservation rosters, reinstating the democratic process across 12 districts.

