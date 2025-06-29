Iran's Skepticism of Israel's Ceasefire Commitment
Iranian armed forces express skepticism about Israel's commitment to maintaining a ceasefire agreement following an aerial conflict. Chief of Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi conveyed these concerns during a conversation with Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, warning of a potential strong response to any future Israeli aggression.
Iran has expressed significant skepticism regarding Israel's commitment to upholding a recent ceasefire, following a period of aerial hostilities between the two nations. Iran's armed forces Chief of Staff relayed these concerns during a discussion with Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister.
According to reports from the semi-official Tasnim news agency, Iranian Chief of Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi voiced doubts about Israel's willingness to adhere to the ceasefire agreement, emphasizing the Iranian military's readiness to respond decisively to any new acts of aggression.
Mousavi highlighted the persistent doubt surrounding Israel's intentions, stating that Iran is poised to retaliate should Israel violate the ceasefire, reflecting the ongoing tension and distrust between these Middle Eastern nations.
