U.S.-Japan Tariff Tensions: Bilateral Talks in Turmoil

Japan's tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa engaged in extensive discussions with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick amidst looming tariff increases, as the pause on a 24% reciprocal tariff on imports from Japan is set to expire. President Trump has suggested even higher tariffs, complicating trade negotiations between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 00:01 IST
The Japanese government announced "in-depth exchanges" between Japan's tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. The discussions came amid impending tariff hikes set to begin after a temporary 24% tariff pause expires on July 9.

President Trump hinted at imposing even steeper tariffs, following his criticism of Japan's limited imports of U.S. rice and alleged unfair automotive trade practices. Japan, however, reported significant rice imports from the U.S. amid rising domestic prices. Trump's consideration of a 30% to 35% tariff is raising concerns as Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba pledges to protect national interests.

With no deal in sight, Japan is under pressure to secure relief from hefty automobile tariffs threatening its manufacturing sector. The ongoing negotiations underscore the fragile nature of U.S.-Japan trade relations as Japan remains a top U.S. investor.

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

