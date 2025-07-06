U.S.-Japan Tariff Tensions: Bilateral Talks in Turmoil
Japan's tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa engaged in extensive discussions with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick amidst looming tariff increases, as the pause on a 24% reciprocal tariff on imports from Japan is set to expire. President Trump has suggested even higher tariffs, complicating trade negotiations between the two nations.
The Japanese government announced "in-depth exchanges" between Japan's tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. The discussions came amid impending tariff hikes set to begin after a temporary 24% tariff pause expires on July 9.
President Trump hinted at imposing even steeper tariffs, following his criticism of Japan's limited imports of U.S. rice and alleged unfair automotive trade practices. Japan, however, reported significant rice imports from the U.S. amid rising domestic prices. Trump's consideration of a 30% to 35% tariff is raising concerns as Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba pledges to protect national interests.
With no deal in sight, Japan is under pressure to secure relief from hefty automobile tariffs threatening its manufacturing sector. The ongoing negotiations underscore the fragile nature of U.S.-Japan trade relations as Japan remains a top U.S. investor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- U.S.
- tariff
- trade
- negotiation
- Trump
- imports
- rice
- autos
- manufacturing
ALSO READ
Trump's Troop Deployment Sparks Political Clash in Los Angeles
Trump Countermands Gabbard on Iran Nuclear Intelligence
Pakistan Nominates Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize
RJD MP Calls for Unified Parliament Response to Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Nomination
Pakistan's Bold Nomination: Trump for Nobel Peace Prize?