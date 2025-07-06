Left Menu

Tension and Mourning: Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei Reappears Amid Conflict and Ashoura Ceremony

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made his first public appearance since the recent 12-day conflict with Israel. He attended a mourning ceremony for Ashoura amid heavy security. The war led to significant Iranian casualties, nuclear facility damage, and retaliatory strikes against Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 06-07-2025 01:55 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 01:55 IST
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei broke his silence during the ongoing conflict with Israel by attending a crowded mourning ceremony for Ashoura in Tehran. This marked his first public appearance since the start of the 12-day war, which has intensified security concerns around him.

The Iranian media broadcast images of Khamenei as he waved to the crowd, signaling his presence amidst heightened tensions. Iran has been grappling with more than 900 deaths and significant injuries following fierce exchanges with Israel, which also damaged its nuclear infrastructure. Iran's denial of UN inspectors' access to these nuclear sites adds layers of complexity to the situation.

The Ashoura ceremony, commemorating the seventh-century martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Hussein, is a critical religious occasion for the predominantly Shiite country. Meanwhile, the ongoing conflict saw Iran retaliating with over 550 ballistic missiles against Israeli targets, affecting many areas despite Israel's defense interceptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

