Maharashtra Politics: BJP's Mahajan Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray's Leadership
In a recent statement, BJP leader Girish Mahajan criticized Uddhav Thackeray's leadership, alleging that several Shiv Sena politicians are disillusioned with him. Mahajan accused Thackeray of abandoning his father's ideology and performing political U-turns, notably concerning the contentious three-language policy in Maharashtra.
Senior BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan claimed on Sunday that there is a growing discontent among several MPs and MLAs within the Shiv Sena (UBT), who are purportedly in touch with him due to a lack of trust in Uddhav Thackeray's leadership.
Amidst ongoing controversy over the state's three-language policy, Mahajan labeled Thackeray as a political opportunist, alleging that his desire to be chief minister led him to deviate from the ideologies of Shiv Sena founder, Bal Thackeray, thus damaging his political career.
This development follows the Maharashtra government's decision to rescind two resolutions introducing Hindi in schools, a move initially supported under Thackeray's leadership, further painting him as inconsistent, according to Mahajan. The upcoming local elections are anticipated to reflect public sentiment on this issue.
