In an unexpected political move, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Transport Minister Roman Starovoit on Monday. Starovoit's tenure in the role lasted just over a year before his removal was announced via a presidential decree.

Notably absent from the decree was any explanation for Starovoit's abrupt departure. His role as transport minister began in May 2024, following half a decade as the governor of Russia's Kursk region. The region drew international attention when Ukrainian troops entered it during a significant post-2022 war incursion.

Speculation about Starovoit's successor is already mounting, with Andrei Nikitin, currently a deputy minister and former governor of the Novgorod Region, mentioned as a potential candidate. Starovoit previously headed the federal roads agency, Rosavtodor, for six years.

(With inputs from agencies.)