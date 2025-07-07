Left Menu

Putin's Sudden Shakeup: Transport Minister Roman Starovoit Fired

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Transport Minister Roman Starovoit through a presidential decree. No reasons were provided for Starovoit's sudden removal. He took the role in May 2024, having previously governed the Kursk region. Andrei Nikitin could potentially replace him.

In an unexpected political move, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Transport Minister Roman Starovoit on Monday. Starovoit's tenure in the role lasted just over a year before his removal was announced via a presidential decree.

Notably absent from the decree was any explanation for Starovoit's abrupt departure. His role as transport minister began in May 2024, following half a decade as the governor of Russia's Kursk region. The region drew international attention when Ukrainian troops entered it during a significant post-2022 war incursion.

Speculation about Starovoit's successor is already mounting, with Andrei Nikitin, currently a deputy minister and former governor of the Novgorod Region, mentioned as a potential candidate. Starovoit previously headed the federal roads agency, Rosavtodor, for six years.

