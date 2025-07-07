Nairobi Under Siege: Protests and Police Presence on Saba Saba Anniversary

Nairobi streets were filled with tension on Monday as police established roadblocks and enforced traffic restrictions, anticipating unrest during the Saba Saba anniversary protests. This day marks the historic pro-democracy rallies that significantly altered Kenya's political landscape.

Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen assured the public via social media that the government remains dedicated to maintaining peace and safeguarding citizens and property during the demonstrations. Authorities are prepared to act against any individuals intent on creating chaos.

Tensions heightened after unidentified individuals disrupted a press event at the Kenya Human Rights Commission. The tragic custodial death of blogger Albert Ojwang, leading to murder charges against several officers, has intensified national protests, raising concerns over human rights abuses.

