Geography Professor Cleared of Sexual Exploitation Charges

In a significant legal development, a geography professor from a local college, Rajneesh Kumar, has been acquitted of serious allegations of sexual exploitation. The court's ruling was based on the absence of corroborative evidence from alleged victims and witnesses, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The case, overseen by Additional District Judge Mahendra Kumar, highlighted deficiencies in the prosecution's evidence. Despite claims supported by purported photos and videos, no witness or victim reaffirmed these allegations during the trial. Only one complainant provided a formal statement, leaving the court with insufficient grounds to convict.

The defense, led by counsel Virendra Singh, argued that Kumar was a casualty of internal college politics. Meanwhile, college principal Mahavir Singh Chhonkar indicated that the institution awaits direction from higher authorities regarding Kumar's future with the college.

(With inputs from agencies.)