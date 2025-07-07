Demand for Justice: Mother's Hunger Strike Highlights Tragic Kaliganj Bypoll Incident

Sabina Khatun, mother of a teenage girl killed in a bomb blast during a controversial celebration, accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of hindering the police investigation. The explosion occurred amid a Trinamool Congress victory parade, before the official announcement of bypoll results, sparking public outcry.

Sabina, seeking justice for her daughter Tamanna, decried the alleged freedom enjoyed by suspects. The grieving mother vowed a hunger strike until proper action is taken, criticizing the lack of arrests despite the FIR naming 24 individuals. Her angst underscores the perceived law enforcement inaction in Kaliganj.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) met with Sabina, reinforcing calls for a prompt, impartial probe. NCW member Dr Archana Majumdar highlighted the need for justice over financial compensation, as community unease simmers in the aftermath of the violent episode.