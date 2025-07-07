Left Menu

Demand for Justice: Mother's Hunger Strike Highlights Tragic Kaliganj Bypoll Incident

Sabina, mother of deceased Tamanna Khatun, claims Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is obstructing police investigations into her daughter's death in a bomb explosion. Vowing a hunger strike until justice is served, Sabina expresses frustration over the accused roaming free despite being named in the FIR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sabina Khatun, mother of a teenage girl killed in a bomb blast during a controversial celebration, accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of hindering the police investigation. The explosion occurred amid a Trinamool Congress victory parade, before the official announcement of bypoll results, sparking public outcry.

Sabina, seeking justice for her daughter Tamanna, decried the alleged freedom enjoyed by suspects. The grieving mother vowed a hunger strike until proper action is taken, criticizing the lack of arrests despite the FIR naming 24 individuals. Her angst underscores the perceived law enforcement inaction in Kaliganj.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) met with Sabina, reinforcing calls for a prompt, impartial probe. NCW member Dr Archana Majumdar highlighted the need for justice over financial compensation, as community unease simmers in the aftermath of the violent episode.

