Left Menu

RSS Efforts Foster Harmony: Manipur's Path to Peace

RSS volunteers are working to reduce community tension in Manipur by encouraging dialogue between Meitei and Kuki groups. The organization reports progress in peace efforts, though challenges remain. An RSS meeting highlighted positive developments in reducing violence since the state's instability peaked in May 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:10 IST
RSS Efforts Foster Harmony: Manipur's Path to Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers are actively engaged in easing communal tensions in Manipur, focusing on fostering dialogue between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The RSS asserted that their efforts are starting to yield positive results in the state.

Sunil Ambekar, head of RSS' national publicity and media department, provided insights into the situation during a recent press conference. Ambekar shared that participants in a three-day 'prant pracharaks' meeting exchanged updates on the improving conditions in Manipur and the role of RSS volunteers in promoting peace and harmony.

Despite the existing challenges, Ambekar emphasized that the region's situation has significantly improved compared to the previous year, with dialogues between the communities playing a crucial role in this progress. Since May 2023, over 260 people have died due to ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025