RSS Efforts Foster Harmony: Manipur's Path to Peace
RSS volunteers are working to reduce community tension in Manipur by encouraging dialogue between Meitei and Kuki groups. The organization reports progress in peace efforts, though challenges remain. An RSS meeting highlighted positive developments in reducing violence since the state's instability peaked in May 2023.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers are actively engaged in easing communal tensions in Manipur, focusing on fostering dialogue between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The RSS asserted that their efforts are starting to yield positive results in the state.
Sunil Ambekar, head of RSS' national publicity and media department, provided insights into the situation during a recent press conference. Ambekar shared that participants in a three-day 'prant pracharaks' meeting exchanged updates on the improving conditions in Manipur and the role of RSS volunteers in promoting peace and harmony.
Despite the existing challenges, Ambekar emphasized that the region's situation has significantly improved compared to the previous year, with dialogues between the communities playing a crucial role in this progress. Since May 2023, over 260 people have died due to ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.
