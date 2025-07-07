Left Menu

Political Storm: Congress Allegations in Andaman Nicobar Bank Scam

Congress MP Manickam Tagore claims the investigation into the Andaman and Nicobar State Cooperative Bank Ltd scam is politically motivated. He defends the Congress's non-involvement in the bank's affairs and criticizes the performance on the Port Blair Smart City Project, suggesting political vendetta by BJP to implicate Congress leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 07-07-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 20:53 IST
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has accused the investigation into the Andaman and Nicobar State Cooperative Bank Ltd (ANSCBL) scam of being politically motivated, alleging it aims to tarnish the Congress's reputation.

Tagore asserted Congress's non-involvement in the bank's activities, refuting accusations against former Congress MP Kuleep Rai Sharma. He attributed the probe to a BJP-led political vendetta designed to unsettle Congress leaders, highlighting the trend of threats from investigative agencies, which mysteriously vanish once individuals join the BJP.

Criticizing the Central and local administration, Tagore slammed the Port Blair Smart City Project's perceived failure, attributing stalled development to misplaced priorities and fund misappropriation. He emphasized the Congress's intent to address these matters in Parliament, advocating for improved living conditions for Andaman residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

