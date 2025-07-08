Left Menu

Trump and Netanyahu: Pushing for Peace in the Middle East

Amid celebrations of recent military successes, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and US President Trump meet to discuss efforts for peace in Gaza. This high-level meeting seeks to advance a ceasefire agreement, with emphasis on a potential deal involving Hamas and the release of hostages.

Amid recent military successes against Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump meet this week at the White House. While celebrating joint achievements, their meeting focuses on the conflict in Gaza, seeking pathways toward a comprehensive ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

Trump emphasizes ending the war in Gaza and releasing hostages as top priorities, suggesting that the US ceasefire proposal could gain momentum. However, challenges remain as Hamas seeks Israeli withdrawal in exchange for hostages' release, while Netanyahu wants Hamas' total surrender.

The meeting comes amid broader Middle East aspirations, including expanding the Abraham Accords and potentially normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia, contingent on progress in Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

