Diplomatic Strains: Colombia's Petro Seeks to Mend Ties with US Amid Accusations

Colombian President Gustavo Petro attempts to ease tensions with the US after controversial accusations against US officials. A leaked letter reveals his efforts to clarify his stance and propose a US-Latin America summit. Diplomatic strain persists despite Petro's focus on climate change and clean energy transitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 08-07-2025 06:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 06:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Colombia

In an effort to reduce rising diplomatic tensions with the United States, Colombian President Gustavo Petro sent a letter to former US President Donald Trump in June, expressing no intention of accusing US officials of attempting to overthrow his government.

The confidential document, sent on June 23, was leaked to Colombian media this week. The letter follows a June 11 speech in which Petro claimed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was leading a coup against him. Relations between the two countries are currently the worst they've been since the 1990s.

Petro clarified in the letter that his comments were not intended to personally accuse or question the US without evidence. He suggested both countries' leaders should spearhead a US-Latin America summit. Tensions remain as the US withdrew its top diplomat from Colombia, while Colombia recalled its ambassador from Washington for bilateral relationship review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

