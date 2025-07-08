Left Menu

U.S. Restores Funding for Tibetan Aid in South Asia

The United States has reinstated $6.8 million in funding for Tibetans in South Asia, reversing a cut made under the previous administration. The aid supports various initiatives, including preservation of Tibetan culture and human rights. The U.S. has urged China to respect Tibetan religious and cultural autonomy.

U.S. Restores Funding for Tibetan Aid in South Asia
The U.S. State Department has confirmed the restoration of $6.8 million in funding for Tibetan communities in South Asia, as reported by Tibet's government-in-exile. This funding, previously slashed under President Donald Trump's 'America First' strategy, reinvigorates programs for food security and HIV prevention among others.

Penpa Tsering, leader of the Tibetan government in exile, highlighted Tibetans' plight as unintended victims in U.S. foreign aid reductions. Speaking at the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebrations, he confirmed the reinstatement of aid, a claim further substantiated by a State Department spokesperson.

Amid ongoing tensions with China, the U.S. reiterated calls for non-interference in Tibetan affairs, particularly regarding the Dalai Lama's succession. For decades, America has supported Tibetan identity preservation, encompassing religious, cultural, and human rights dimensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

