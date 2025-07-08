A New Opposition Dawn: Besigye's Party Launch Amidst Turmoil in Uganda

The People's Front for Freedom, the new opposition party led by the incarcerated Kizza Besigye, was officially launched Tuesday in Uganda's capital, Kampala. Supporters held a framed portrait of Besigye, who couldn't attend due to his imprisonment on treason charges, which his supporters allege are politically driven.

Besigye, a four-time presidential hopeful, has been detained since November, accused of seeking overseas military aid to destabilize President Yoweri Museveni's government. Prosecutors tie these actions to treason, punishable by death in Uganda. Despite his poor health, Besigye remains denied bail, with supporters asserting the charge is a tactic to exclude him from the political fray.

As Uganda's 2026 elections approach, the political landscape is tense. Museveni seeks to extend his decades-long rule, amid rumors of his son eyeing succession, raising concerns over dynastic governance. Meanwhile, opposition leader Bobi Wine reenters the presidential race. Besigye's electoral participation remains uncertain amid ongoing legal battles.

