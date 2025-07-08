Left Menu

Leadership Speculations Persist: Karnataka CM and Deputy's Delhi Visit Raises Eyebrows

AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addressed speculations about a leadership change in Karnataka, clarifying that the Chief Minister and Deputy CM's visit to Delhi is governmental, not political. Surjewala emphasized that decisions on leadership rest with the party high command, dismissing media rumors as imagination.

Updated: 08-07-2025 18:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC General Secretary, clarified on Tuesday that discussions about a leadership change in Karnataka are unwarranted and emphasized that such decisions are governed by the party high command.

He dismissed speculations about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's visit to New Delhi being politically motivated, explaining it as official business to present state demands to the central government. Surjewala assured that previous statements on the issue, made alongside the PCC President, were conclusive.

While intense speculations continue, Siddaramaiah maintains he will serve a full term, with Shivakumar supporting this stance. Surjewala reiterated that the purpose of the Karnataka leaders' meetings in Delhi was to address state matters with diligence, not to signal any leadership shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

