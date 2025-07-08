Leadership Speculations Persist: Karnataka CM and Deputy's Delhi Visit Raises Eyebrows
AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addressed speculations about a leadership change in Karnataka, clarifying that the Chief Minister and Deputy CM's visit to Delhi is governmental, not political. Surjewala emphasized that decisions on leadership rest with the party high command, dismissing media rumors as imagination.
- Country:
- India
Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC General Secretary, clarified on Tuesday that discussions about a leadership change in Karnataka are unwarranted and emphasized that such decisions are governed by the party high command.
He dismissed speculations about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's visit to New Delhi being politically motivated, explaining it as official business to present state demands to the central government. Surjewala assured that previous statements on the issue, made alongside the PCC President, were conclusive.
While intense speculations continue, Siddaramaiah maintains he will serve a full term, with Shivakumar supporting this stance. Surjewala reiterated that the purpose of the Karnataka leaders' meetings in Delhi was to address state matters with diligence, not to signal any leadership shifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Nilambur Byelection: A Mid-Term Test for Kerala Politics
Delhi's Medical Crisis: Infrastructure Woes at Maulana Azad
Delhi Lifts Licensing Hurdles for Eateries: Boost to F&B Sector
Luxury Beverage Brand Pioneers Green Initiative in Delhi
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation