Leadership Speculations Persist: Karnataka CM and Deputy's Delhi Visit Raises Eyebrows

Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC General Secretary, clarified on Tuesday that discussions about a leadership change in Karnataka are unwarranted and emphasized that such decisions are governed by the party high command.

He dismissed speculations about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's visit to New Delhi being politically motivated, explaining it as official business to present state demands to the central government. Surjewala assured that previous statements on the issue, made alongside the PCC President, were conclusive.

While intense speculations continue, Siddaramaiah maintains he will serve a full term, with Shivakumar supporting this stance. Surjewala reiterated that the purpose of the Karnataka leaders' meetings in Delhi was to address state matters with diligence, not to signal any leadership shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)