Kerala Tourism Faces Controversy Over Spy Allegations

The Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala has defended the Tourism Department amidst controversy over hosting social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra, suspected of espionage for Pakistan.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan insisted that the government had no idea of Malhotra's espionage activities when she was invited.

Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas dismissed the BJP's claims as baseless, stating that no adverse information was received regarding Malhotra from any agency.

