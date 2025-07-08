Kerala Tourism Faces Controversy Over Spy Allegations
Kerala's UDF opposition defends the Tourism Department amidst controversy over the invitation of social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra, who is suspected of spying for Pakistan. The BJP has raised questions regarding the incident, but Kerala Tourism Minister insists the department had no prior knowledge of her espionage activities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:13 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala has defended the Tourism Department amidst controversy over hosting social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra, suspected of espionage for Pakistan.
Opposition leader V D Satheesan insisted that the government had no idea of Malhotra's espionage activities when she was invited.
Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas dismissed the BJP's claims as baseless, stating that no adverse information was received regarding Malhotra from any agency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High Stakes and High Hopes: BJP's Jiwan Gupta Begins Vote Counting Day with Prayers
Political Turmoil: SP Expels Rebel MLAs Amidst BJP Allegiances
Gujarat bypolls: AAP wins Visavadar assembly seat, BJP retains Kadi assembly seat, say officials.
Gopal Italia Leads in Visavadar Bypoll: AAP Makes Strides Against BJP
Gopal Italia Secures Victory in Visavadar: AAP's Triumph Over BJP's 18-year Jinx