Kerala Tourism Faces Controversy Over Spy Allegations

Kerala's UDF opposition defends the Tourism Department amidst controversy over the invitation of social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra, who is suspected of spying for Pakistan. The BJP has raised questions regarding the incident, but Kerala Tourism Minister insists the department had no prior knowledge of her espionage activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:13 IST
The Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala has defended the Tourism Department amidst controversy over hosting social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra, suspected of espionage for Pakistan.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan insisted that the government had no idea of Malhotra's espionage activities when she was invited.

Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas dismissed the BJP's claims as baseless, stating that no adverse information was received regarding Malhotra from any agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

