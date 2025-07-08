Modi Government: Achieving Greater Equality and Economic Stability

The BJP announced a notable decrease in inequality under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, referencing a World Bank report indicating India's ascension to the fourth position globally in equality with a Gini Index score of 25.2.

BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam compared this with the former Congress-led UPA's higher index of 28.5, attributing current improvements to continuous economic reforms over eleven years. Islam emphasized that the government's efforts have resulted in employment for over 20 crore people, vastly surpassing the opposition's numbers.

Additionally, Islam cited that India has experienced a significant reduction in poverty and inflation rates since the UPA era, reflecting enhanced economic stability and greater public confidence in democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)