Trump Approves U.S. Weapons for Ukraine Amid Putin Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the approval of sending defensive weapons to Ukraine, expressing dissatisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump's decision comes amid efforts to end the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as he addressed the issue in a cabinet meeting at the White House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:31 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared his approval for the dispatch of American defensive weapons to Ukraine. This decision marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing tension between the United States and Russia.

President Trump expressed his discontent with Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions, particularly concerning the protracted conflict with Ukraine. The U.S. President's remarks align with his broader strategy to bring an end to the war involving these Eastern European nations.

Trump's announcement took place during a cabinet meeting at the White House, reflecting the administration's strategic pivot in its foreign policy approach to the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

