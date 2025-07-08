Left Menu

Trump Plans High Tariffs on Semiconductors and Pharmaceuticals

President Donald Trump announced plans to impose high tariffs on imported semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, with rates potentially reaching 200%. Pharmaceutical companies have roughly a year to adjust before these tariffs are enforced. Details on additional tariffs are forthcoming, including new rates for copper.

Updated: 08-07-2025 22:59 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump revealed plans on Tuesday to implement significant tariffs on imported semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, with the potential rate for medicines reaching as high as 200%.

Speaking at a White House Cabinet meeting, Trump noted that pharmaceutical companies will have approximately a year to adapt to these changes. 'After this grace period, products brought into the country will face substantial tariffs,' he stated.

In addition to announcing these measures, Trump mentioned forthcoming tariffs on copper and other unspecified imports, though details remain undisclosed.

