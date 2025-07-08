Trump Plans High Tariffs on Semiconductors and Pharmaceuticals

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed plans on Tuesday to implement significant tariffs on imported semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, with the potential rate for medicines reaching as high as 200%.

Speaking at a White House Cabinet meeting, Trump noted that pharmaceutical companies will have approximately a year to adapt to these changes. 'After this grace period, products brought into the country will face substantial tariffs,' he stated.

In addition to announcing these measures, Trump mentioned forthcoming tariffs on copper and other unspecified imports, though details remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)