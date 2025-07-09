Trump's Fiery Warning: Alleged Moscow Bomb Threat Sparks Kremlin Uncertainty
A CNN report claims former President Trump threatened to bomb Moscow to deter Russian aggression toward Ukraine. The Kremlin, unsure of the report's veracity, dismisses such communication as potential misinformation. Alleged warnings also emerged regarding China and Taiwan, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
The Kremlin has expressed uncertainty over a CNN report that suggests former U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Moscow. The alleged warning was purportedly made to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from attacking Ukraine.
The report cites audio recordings of Trump speaking at a private donor gathering, stating he would 'bomb the sh*t out of Moscow' if Russia attacked Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked about the report, neither confirmed nor denied its accuracy, highlighting the prevalence of fake news.
CNN's article did not provide a precise timeline for Trump's comments. Reports also indicate that Trump issued a similar warning to Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding Taiwan. Meanwhile, Trump's frustration with Putin continues to grow, as he considers additional sanctions against Moscow.
