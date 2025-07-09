International Support Rallies for Ukraine at Rome Conference

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is poised for a crucial meeting with U.S. President Trump's envoy, Keith Kellogg, in Rome. This encounter follows President Trump's commitment to supply more defensive weapons to Kyiv amid ongoing tensions with Russia. Their meeting precedes a significant conference focusing on Ukraine's recovery efforts.

The conference, slated for July 10-11, seeks to gather international backing for Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction following the adverse impacts of Russia's invasion. Despite U.S. diplomatic efforts to resolve the war, progress has been hampered. Meanwhile, Trump has strongly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for the ongoing conflict.

In addition to diplomatic discussions, Zelenskiy will visit Pope Leo and Italy's President Sergio Mattarella. An estimated 500 billion euros ($585.35 billion) is required for Ukraine's comprehensive recovery and modernization, with Ukrainian officials advocating for additional military aid including Patriot missile systems.

