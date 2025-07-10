Controversy Ignites Over Bihar's Special Voter List Revision
As the Supreme Court considers pleas against the Election Commission's voter list revision in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav decries the process, accusing bias favoring BJP. Opposition rallies press for transparency, labeling revision a 'backdoor NRC' amid claims of electoral manipulation. Despite disputes, ECI reports substantial progress in enumeration.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court's deliberation on the Election Commission's decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar has become a focal point of political conflict. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accuses the Election Commission of bias towards the ruling BJP, citing a lack of clarifications despite repeated requests.
Yadav, voicing concerns over the exclusion of essential documents like Aadhaar and Job Cards from the verification process, questions the electoral body's refusal to publicize their rationale. "It's as if the EC functions as a BJP arm," he told reporters, highlighting opposition discontent amid their court battles against the poll panel.
Opposition parties have vehemently criticized the SIR exercise as a 'backdoor NRC', alleging it's a ploy for 'vote theft' ahead of Bihar's assembly elections. Leaders from the INDIA bloc protested in Patna, claiming manipulation of electoral rolls. The BJP and JD(U), however, accuse them of exploiting the issue. Meanwhile, ECI maintains that its efforts are geared towards ensuring accurate electoral rolls, reporting over 57% completion in the first phase of revisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Shadow of Emergency: BJP's Nadda Criticizes Congress's Legacy
Delhi BJP Remembers 'Darkest Chapter' on 50th Emergency Anniversary
Remembering the Emergency: BJP Marks 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas'
India's 'Undeclared Emergency': Congress Accuses BJP of Systematic Democratic Erosion
India Remembers: BJP Observes 50th Emergency Anniversary as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'