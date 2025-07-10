Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Criticizes Kejriwal's Nobel Prize Claim

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma criticized Arvind Kejriwal's claim of deserving a Nobel Prize for governance. Kejriwal, during a book launch, outlined his journey from activism to politics and asserted his governance model’s success. Sharma, however, highlighted controversies surrounding Kejriwal’s tenure and intentions behind governance initiatives.

Updated: 10-07-2025 13:56 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  India

In a sharp rebuttal, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma has chastised Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's assertion that he should be awarded a Nobel Prize for governance.

During the launch of the Punjabi edition of 'Kejriwal Model', authored by AAP leader Jasmine Shah, Kejriwal claimed his work in transforming Delhi's public services merited such recognition. The book, published by Unistar Books, chronicles Kejriwal's evolution from activist to political leader.

Despite the successes Kejriwal recounted, including measures like free electricity and water, Sharma pointed to ongoing debates about his tenure. Kejriwal further criticized the BJP's governance in Delhi, suggesting deliberate inefficiencies post-AAP's administration.

