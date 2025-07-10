Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Faces Income Tax Notice

Maharashtra's Social Justice Minister, Sanjay Shirsat, has received an Income Tax notice. The Shiv Sena MLA insists there's no political bias and plans to respond legally. He dismisses conspiracy theories, attributing the notice to complaints against him, and asserts confidence in the system's impartiality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:40 IST
Sanjay Shirsat
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Minister of Social Justice, Sanjay Shirsat, has come under scrutiny after receiving a notice from the Income Tax department. The notice pertains to complaints lodged against Shirsat, an MLA from Aurangabad (West) and a member of the Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Addressing media queries, Shirsat confirmed the receipt of the notice and stressed the importance of being transparent and cooperative with legal authorities. 'Contrary to popular belief, political figures are not shielded from action. I will legally respond to the notice,' he said.

Shirsat, when probed about the possibility of a conspiracy, clarified his stance, acknowledging that some individuals had issues with him. However, he emphasized that he does not feel pressured and trusts the system to function without bias.

(With inputs from agencies.)

