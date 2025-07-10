Ursula von der Leyen Survives No-Confidence Vote Amid Controversy
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen survived a no-confidence vote sparked by far-right lawmakers. They cited a lack of transparency and alleged unlawful actions, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenge, von der Leyen defended her leadership and maintained her position.
- Country:
- Belgium
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen successfully navigated a no-confidence vote in the European Parliament on Thursday. The motion, introduced primarily by far-right lawmakers, accused her administration of undermining the European Union's trust through alleged unlawful actions.
One of the main criticisms came from Romanian nationalist Gheorghe Piperea, who condemned the Commission's lack of transparency, especially regarding text messages exchanged with Pfizer's CEO amid the COVID-19 crisis. He argued that the EU's decision-making processes were becoming opaque and prone to abuse.
Despite these challenges, von der Leyen defended her leadership during the parliamentary debate, emphasizing her commitment to equitable vaccine distribution and countering the criticism. The censure motion's defeat marks the first time since 2014 that a Commission president has faced such a political threat.
