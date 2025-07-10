Left Menu

Ursula von der Leyen Survives No-Confidence Vote Amid Controversy

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen survived a no-confidence vote sparked by far-right lawmakers. They cited a lack of transparency and alleged unlawful actions, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenge, von der Leyen defended her leadership and maintained her position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:42 IST
Ursula von der Leyen Survives No-Confidence Vote Amid Controversy
vote
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen successfully navigated a no-confidence vote in the European Parliament on Thursday. The motion, introduced primarily by far-right lawmakers, accused her administration of undermining the European Union's trust through alleged unlawful actions.

One of the main criticisms came from Romanian nationalist Gheorghe Piperea, who condemned the Commission's lack of transparency, especially regarding text messages exchanged with Pfizer's CEO amid the COVID-19 crisis. He argued that the EU's decision-making processes were becoming opaque and prone to abuse.

Despite these challenges, von der Leyen defended her leadership during the parliamentary debate, emphasizing her commitment to equitable vaccine distribution and countering the criticism. The censure motion's defeat marks the first time since 2014 that a Commission president has faced such a political threat.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025