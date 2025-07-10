Left Menu

European Leaders Call for Private Investments in Ukraine Amidst Ongoing Conflict

European leaders, including Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, urged businesses to invest in Ukraine's reconstruction despite the ongoing conflict with Russia. The conference in Rome aims to facilitate over €10 billion in investments, establishing a substantial equity fund to support the recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:06 IST
European Leaders Call for Private Investments in Ukraine Amidst Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

As Russian aggression continues, European leaders have implored private businesses to support the reconstruction of Ukraine. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commenced the annual recovery conference in Rome, highlighting the urgent need for investment despite uncertainties surrounding US commitment to Ukraine's defense.

The European Commission announced the largest equity fund to date, aimed at aiding Ukraine's recovery. With over €10 billion in potential investments, leaders emphasized rebuilding as not just a necessity, but an opportunity. Meloni encouraged businesses to view the reconstruction as an investment in resilience.

This fourth recovery conference distinguishes itself by focusing on specific projects, industries, and immediate needs. With participation from international leaders and business figures, the event underscores the global commitment to Ukraine's future, but also relies heavily on US military support for a broader coalition operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025