European Leaders Call for Private Investments in Ukraine Amidst Ongoing Conflict

As Russian aggression continues, European leaders have implored private businesses to support the reconstruction of Ukraine. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commenced the annual recovery conference in Rome, highlighting the urgent need for investment despite uncertainties surrounding US commitment to Ukraine's defense.

The European Commission announced the largest equity fund to date, aimed at aiding Ukraine's recovery. With over €10 billion in potential investments, leaders emphasized rebuilding as not just a necessity, but an opportunity. Meloni encouraged businesses to view the reconstruction as an investment in resilience.

This fourth recovery conference distinguishes itself by focusing on specific projects, industries, and immediate needs. With participation from international leaders and business figures, the event underscores the global commitment to Ukraine's future, but also relies heavily on US military support for a broader coalition operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)