Congress Backs JMM for Key Bihar Assembly Seats

The Jharkhand Congress, led by K Raju, is intensifying efforts to ensure the JMM secures seats for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. Speaking to reporters in Giridih, Raju emphasized the party's commitment to its alliance partner, the JMM, as they strategize for the polls.

In this coalition setup, the JMM plans to contest approximately 12-15 seats, reflecting its significant role in the ruling coalition of Jharkhand, which includes Congress and RJD. Party officials are actively preparing for this electoral challenge.

A final decision on the exact number of seats JMM will contest is anticipated following important discussions with the INDIA bloc partners. The assembly elections for the 243-member Bihar legislature are slated for October or November.

