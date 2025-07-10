Bengali Migrant Crisis in India's Capital: A New Political Flashpoint
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accuses the BJP of targeting Bengali migrant workers in Delhi and beyond. Alleging harassment and eviction attempts, Banerjee claims utilities have been cut and residents treated as infiltrators. She vows to raise the issue nationally, highlighting similar incidents in other BJP-ruled states.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, alleging targeted harassment of Bengali migrant workers in Delhi's Jai Hind Colony. In a passionate Facebook post, Banerjee accused the BJP-led government of cutting essential services like water and electricity to displace Bengali residents in Vasant Kunj.
Banerjee expressed her alarm over reports of forced eviction underway, questioning the democratic values of India if basic rights are denied. She criticized the BJP for criminalizing the Bengali identity and accused the party of treating Bengali-speaking Indians as infiltrators in their homeland.
The Chief Minister claimed that the BJP, after political failures in West Bengal, is strategically targeting Bengali communities in BJP-held states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh. Committed to national solidarity, she pledged to raise the issue on various platforms, amid escalating tensions between TMC and BJP over alleged detentions in Odisha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengali
- migrant workers
- Mamata Banerjee
- Delhi
- BJP
- eviction
- harassment
- water
- electricity
- displacement
ALSO READ
BJP Marks 50th Anniversary of Emergency as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'
The Shadow of Emergency: BJP's Nadda Criticizes Congress's Legacy
BJP Marks 50th Anniversary of 'Emergency' as 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas'
Delhi BJP Remembers 'Darkest Chapter' on 50th Emergency Anniversary
BJP's Nadda Accuses Congress of Perpetuating 'Emergency Mindset'