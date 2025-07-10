Brazil and U.S. Trade War: Lula's Strategic Moves
Brazilian President Lula met with ministers to strategize a response to U.S. President Trump's announcement of a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports. A study group will be formed to decide on reciprocal actions. Lula had communicated the intent to retaliate on social media.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva convened a meeting with ministers on Thursday to formulate his government's response to the 50% tariff announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on all imports from Brazil.
The office of Lula's chief of staff confirmed that a study group will be established to decide on countermeasures. This follows Lula's prior meeting with officials and his public statement on social media declaring that the tariffs would be met with reciprocal actions.
The escalating trade tensions signal a potential trade war between the two countries, as Brazil prepares to defend its economic interests on the international stage.
