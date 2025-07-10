Supreme Court Backs Election Commission in Bihar, Dismisses Opposition's Appeal

In a significant decision on Thursday, the Supreme Court permitted the Election Commission of India to proceed with the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. This ruling, described by the BJP as a 'setback' to opposition parties, reaffirms the Commission's constitutional mandate.

BJP MP and spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy expressed satisfaction, underscoring the necessity for opposition parties to channel their efforts towards engaging with voters. Rudy highlighted that the revision aims to ensure eligible voters participate in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Despite opposition grievances and multiple petitions, including those from democratic leaders and organizations, the apex court allowed the process continuation. The court also advised the Election Commission to accept Aadhaar, Voter ID, and ration cards as valid identification documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)