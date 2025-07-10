Left Menu

Supreme Court Backs Election Commission in Bihar, Dismisses Opposition's Appeal

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Election Commission, allowing it to continue revising electoral rolls in Bihar. This decision, seen as a setback to opposition parties, demands they focus more on voter outreach rather than contesting the process. The court endorsed using Aadhaar, Voter ID, and ration cards during the exercise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:08 IST
Supreme Court Backs Election Commission in Bihar, Dismisses Opposition's Appeal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant decision on Thursday, the Supreme Court permitted the Election Commission of India to proceed with the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. This ruling, described by the BJP as a 'setback' to opposition parties, reaffirms the Commission's constitutional mandate.

BJP MP and spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy expressed satisfaction, underscoring the necessity for opposition parties to channel their efforts towards engaging with voters. Rudy highlighted that the revision aims to ensure eligible voters participate in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Despite opposition grievances and multiple petitions, including those from democratic leaders and organizations, the apex court allowed the process continuation. The court also advised the Election Commission to accept Aadhaar, Voter ID, and ration cards as valid identification documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025