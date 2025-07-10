Trump's Misstep Highlights Liberia's Lingua Franca

On Thursday, Liberians reacted with frustration and resignation to U.S. President Donald Trump's lack of awareness regarding their country's official language.

During a White House meeting, Trump expressed surprise at Liberian President Joseph Boakai's fluency in English, despite English being Liberia's official language since its founding as a colony for free Black Americans in 1822.

Activists voiced their frustration, viewing Trump's remarks as indicative of deep-seated colonial attitudes and a lack of visibility for Liberia in American minds.

(With inputs from agencies.)