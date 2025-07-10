Left Menu

Trump's Misstep Highlights Liberia's Lingua Franca

Liberians expressed mixed emotions after President Trump expressed surprise at President Joseph Boakai's English fluency. English is Liberia's official language, but Trump's remark revealed a lack of awareness of this fact. Liberian activists see this as an indication of America's limited recognition of Liberia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:20 IST
On Thursday, Liberians reacted with frustration and resignation to U.S. President Donald Trump's lack of awareness regarding their country's official language.

During a White House meeting, Trump expressed surprise at Liberian President Joseph Boakai's fluency in English, despite English being Liberia's official language since its founding as a colony for free Black Americans in 1822.

Activists voiced their frustration, viewing Trump's remarks as indicative of deep-seated colonial attitudes and a lack of visibility for Liberia in American minds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

