Chief Minister's Surprise Market Visit
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav surprised vegetable market-goers with an unexpected visit. He interacted with the locals, purchased fruits, and made a digital payment. Yadav eschewed using official privileges, choosing to stop at a red light instead. His visit lasted 15 minutes with only two cars accompanying him.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 10-07-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took vegetable market shoppers by surprise on Thursday evening with an impromptu visit, interacting directly with the public.
Yadav greeted the gathered crowd, inquired about their well-being, and made purchases from a street vendor using digital payment methods.
Demonstrating a departure from protocol, Yadav traveled with minimal escort and chose not to exploit his official privileges, stopping at a red light on his return journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh CM Addresses Controversial Bridge Design and State Development Initiatives
Madhya Pradesh Braces: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alerts
Madhya Pradesh to Bengaluru: The New Express Catalyst for Growth
Monsoon Havoc: Family Injured as Hut Collapses in Madhya Pradesh
Tragic Hospital Murder Shakes Madhya Pradesh