Chief Minister's Surprise Market Visit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took vegetable market shoppers by surprise on Thursday evening with an impromptu visit, interacting directly with the public.

Yadav greeted the gathered crowd, inquired about their well-being, and made purchases from a street vendor using digital payment methods.

Demonstrating a departure from protocol, Yadav traveled with minimal escort and chose not to exploit his official privileges, stopping at a red light on his return journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)