Stephen Miller's Immigration Influence: A Tale of Power and Controversy

Stephen Miller, a senior White House aide, has played a pivotal role in shaping the immigration policy under President Donald Trump's administration, despite facing significant controversy and opposition.

Miller's aggressive strategies have increased immigration arrests and pushed the legal limits of deportations, leading to political tensions and public debates.

While praised by some for his loyalty and influence, critics argue that Miller's policies are driven by a xenophobic worldview, designed more for political gain than effective governance.

