Paris Prosecutor Probes Alleged Algorithmic Bias on Elon Musk's X Platform

The Paris public prosecutor's office has escalated its investigation into allegations of algorithmic bias on Elon Musk's X social media platform. The probe, initiated earlier this year, involves claims of tampering with automated data processing systems.

The investigation is focusing on the suspicion of tampering with the operation of an automated data processing system as part of an organized gang and the fraudulent extraction of data from such a system. This is a significant development in the ongoing scrutiny of X's operations.

The case gained momentum after the cybercrime unit received reports in January 2025 from a member of parliament and a senior French official. These reports raised concerns about potential foreign interference facilitated through X's algorithm.

(With inputs from agencies.)