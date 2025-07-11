Congress Accuses BJP of Electoral Manipulation in Bihar and Odisha
Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, accused the BJP of electoral manipulation in Bihar and Odisha, asserting that the Election Commission favors the BJP. They criticized the influence of billionaires like Adani, emphasizing the BJP's neglect of constitutional rights for tribals and marginalized communities, urging reforms and solidarity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:35 IST
- Country:
- India
In a fierce rally, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of attempting electoral manipulation in Bihar and criticized the Election Commission of India for biases favoring the ruling party.
The accusations include the BJP's alliance with industrialists like Gautam Adani, allegedly influencing Odisha's political landscape and undermining tribal rights.
The leaders urged Congress members to unite against the BJP's alleged constitutional attacks, stressing the need for socio-economic reforms and resolving women's safety concerns in the region.
