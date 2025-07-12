RLD's Jayant Chaudhary Strengthens Grassroots Influence in Rajasthan

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President Jayant Chaudhary unveiled strategic plans to expand the party's influence at the grassroots in Rajasthan with a particular focus on engaging young individuals.

Chaudhary emphasized the RLD's commitment to advocating for farmers, youth, and marginalized communities as per the philosophies of Chaudhary Charan Singh. The RLD aims to improve its organizational strength by establishing Jan Sunwai centers for direct public engagement and ensuring government schemes reach underserved communities.

Discussing the agricultural policies of the BJP-led Centre, of which RLD is an ally, Chaudhary highlighted the role of farmers in upcoming state elections. In Jaipur, he inaugurated a skill center at the Chaudhary Charan Singh National Institute of Agricultural Marketing, intended to provide agri-entrepreneurs with essential skills and training. Further initiatives include the Chaudhary Charan Singh Family Forestry Mission, aiming to plant 1.25 crore saplings by 2027, aligning with climate justice and community responsibility.