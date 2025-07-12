Left Menu

Srinagar District Bars Tribute to 1931 Martyrs Amid Controversy

The Srinagar district magistrate denied permission for the National Conference to pay homage to 22 individuals martyred by the Dogra Maharaja's forces on July 13, 1931. The rejection has fueled political tensions as the date was a significant holiday before being removed from the calendar post-2019.

Srinagar | Updated: 12-07-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 21:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Srinagar district magistrate has rejected a request from the ruling National Conference to commemorate 22 individuals deemed 'martyrs' by its members, as they were killed by Dogra Maharaja forces in 1931.

According to the party's application, NC president Farooq Abdullah and other senior officials planned to visit the graveyard of the martyrs at Naqshband Sahib on July 13. However, the district administration has prohibited such gatherings, citing public warnings issued via Srinagar Police's social media channels.

July 13 was once a public holiday in Jammu and Kashmir. Mainstream political figures annually paid homage to these martyrs until the state was reorganized into two Union territories in 2019, after which the day's significance declined, leading to restrictions and house arrests of political leaders last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

