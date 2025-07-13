Mexican Leadership Faces Tariff Showdown

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed confidence on Saturday regarding a potential agreement with the United States to avert President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs, set to take effect on August 1.

Addressing a crowd in the state of Sonora, Sheinbaum emphasized the importance of diplomacy in resolving economic disputes while staunchly defending the non-negotiable nature of Mexico's sovereignty.

The looming tariffs, which would impose a 30% levy, have prompted urgent discussions between the two nations to find a solution that preserves both economic relations and national pride.