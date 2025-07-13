Union Minister Criticizes Congress for Job Vacancy Crisis in Karnataka
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticized Congress-ruled Karnataka for failing to fill job vacancies due to financial troubles. In response to Rahul Gandhi's comments on unemployment, Joshi emphasized the BJP's efforts in increasing employment through the Rozgar Mela initiative, recruiting over 7.5 lakh individuals into government roles.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has taken aim at Congress-ruled Karnataka, accusing the state of failing to fill job vacancies because of financial difficulties. According to Joshi, these issues hinder the state government's ability to pay existing employees on time.
In response to Rahul Gandhi's criticisms of the BJP government's handling of employment, Joshi pointed out that Gandhi often makes statements based on advice rather than detailed investigation. Joshi claimed that post-COVID, employment rates have significantly increased, with EPFO numbers corroborating this assertion.
Joshi further highlighted the central government's effort through the ongoing Rozgar Mela initiative, stating that over the past two-and-a-half years, more than 7.5 lakh people have been recruited into various government departments. He urged Rahul Gandhi to focus on the economic issues within Congress-governed states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Rejects RSS Call to Amend Indian Constitution
Karnataka Deputy CM Criticizes Banks for Lack of Support for Entrepreneurs
Karnataka’s Mysuru Dasara Celebrations Embrace Gandhian Ideals
Empowering Transgender Voices: Karnataka's Landmark Survey Initiative
Union Home Minister Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi for still raising questions on Operation Sindoor.