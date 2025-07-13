Political Tensions Flare Over 1931 Martyrs' Tribute in Kashmir

In a heated exchange on Sunday, leaders from the National Conference and the BJP clashed after being barred from accessing the martyrs' graveyard in Srinagar to honor the 1931 shooting victims. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary accused the BJP of pushing communal narratives to manipulate public sentiment.

Opposition Leader Sunil Sharma accused the NC of indulging in provocative politics, aiming to revive separatist sentiments quashed after the 2019 abrogation of Article 370. Despite BJP's criticisms, Choudhary asserted that the 1931 martyrs fought for their rights, not driven by religious motives.

The dispute highlights ongoing political rifts in Jammu and Kashmir, as Choudhary criticized BJP's governance and urged for statehood restoration, while Sharma and BJP maintained their stance against the NC's actions. The incident reflects lingering tensions in the region's political landscape.

